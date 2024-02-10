Srinagar, Feb 10: Severe cold continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar experiencing a bone-chilling low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department officials here said that the temperature in Srinagar has dropped by one notch compared to the previous night, settling below normal by 5.1 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

They said Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, indicating a decrease from the previous night’s minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir witnessed a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, reported a minimum of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius whereas Gulmarg, renowned for its skiing slopes, marked a temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Jammu saw a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, below normal by 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Banihal recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.9 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah settled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has forecast dry weather until February 17, with occasional cloudy evenings expected around February 14. From February 18 to 20, there is a possibility of light snow and rain.

After the 40-day harsh winter period, Chillai Kalan ended on January 29, Kashmir is currently experiencing the 20-day Chillai Khurd period, which concludes on February 18 and would be followed by Chillai Bachha phase lasting from February 19 to February 28.