Srinagar Smart City | Seepage of rainwater into shops indicates inefficiency: NC

Srinagar, July 25: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday said the inundation of the newly refurbished Polo View Market in Srinagar under smarty city project has taken the lid off the Srinagar "Smart City spectacle".
In a statement Sagar said, “Severe waterlogging and inundation across Srinagar, particularly within the Polo view market has washed off crores of rupees spent on the number of works carried out under the Smart City project.
It was claimed that city center drain infrastructure had been augmented to handle the storm waters. Scenes of chronic inundation, however, have laid bare the claims of the stakeholder departments. The visuals of rain water entering Polo View market shops speak more than words as to how smart our city looks when it rains for a few hours. Road stretches across Srinagar that had no history of water logging are becoming prone to it now.”