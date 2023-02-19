Srinagar-Sonmarg road blocked due to massive landslide

Official sources said that the Srinagar-Sonmarg road has completely been blocked due to the massive landslide.

Initial reports said that besides the damage to the structuress, 10 sheep and five horses have been killed due to the landslide. Official sources said that the death toll of livestock is more than what has been initially reported. Local sources said that debris to the height of 20 feet is on the road and it will likely take more time to throw the road open for traffic.