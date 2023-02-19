Srinagar-Sonmarg road blocked due to massive landslide

Ganderbal, Feb 19: At least four residential houses, two shops and a cow shed were damaged while animals died when a landslide struck at Rezan Gund village of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on late Sunday evening.
Official sources said that the Srinagar-Sonmarg road has completely been blocked due to the massive landslide.
Initial reports said that besides the damage to the structuress, 10 sheep and five horses have been killed due to the landslide. Official sources said that the death toll of livestock is more than what has been initially reported. Local sources said that debris to the height of 20 feet is on the road and it will likely take more time to throw the road open for traffic.
SDM Kangan Javaid Ahmed told KNT that police and civil administration are on the job and men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road. SHO Gund Salfi Arshid said that there was a massive landslide and it will likely take time to clear the debris on the road.
Locals said that landslide occurred due to the loosening of the soil as blasting is being done for the Z-Morh tunnel.
They appealed to the authorities to clear snow from Zeripora-Kullan road and make it motorable till the debris is cleared from the road at Rezan.