Srinagar to get Japanese cherry blossom themed garden

Srinagar, Feb 28: Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar would soon have a cherry themed garden on the pattern of Japanese Sakura with all the modalities being finalised in this regard.

This was revealed during a virtual meeting of officers of Floriculture Department with the Japanese authorities and Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Professor A K Chawla Advisor (Japan) East Asia Division MEA mediated the meeting.

The meeting had elaborate deliberation on various issues regarding the project like procurement of planting material from Japan and technical guidance.

"'Cherry Theme Garden' is a Rs 10 crore project, an extension plan for Tulip Garden, Srinagar to make it more attractive and magnificent for the visitors. The project is being facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, " an official spokesperson said.