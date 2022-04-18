Srinagar tulip garden shut after welcoming 3.60 lakh visitors this season

The garden, overlooking the famous Dal Lake, was closed for public on Monday owing to shrinking bloom, its in-charge Inam Rehman Sofi told PTI.

The garden has been closed as the tulip bloom shrunk after around 26 days.

"We tried our best to extend the bloom, our employees worked very hard and they used to sprinkle water even during the night. But, with deficient rainfall and unusually warm temperature, the bloom started to shrink a bit early, Sofi said.