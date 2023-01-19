Srinagar receives thin layer of snow as MeT predicts cloudy weather

Srinagar, Jan 19: People in Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir woke up to a thin layer of snow even as the minimum temperature recorded a rise but hovered below sub-zero level in the valley on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar received 0.5 cm of snowfall, Pahalgam 3.6 cm, Kupwara 1 cm and Gulmarg 3 cm.There were light showers briefly in Srinagar as well.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against last night’s minus 4.3°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.