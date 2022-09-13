Srinagar’s Haziq Parveez Lone of Aakash BYJU’S scores 710 in NEET

Lone, a student of Aakash BYJU’S, has secured an AIR 10 by scoring 710 out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, and is all hopeful of entering the portals of AIIMS, New Delhi, a dream he has been nurturing since he was in Class 6.

His future goal is to become a neurologist or neurosurgeon. Haziq joined Aakash BYJU’S after passing Class X, but he had been preparing for NEET on his own for months. The thought of becoming a doctor first came to him when his cousin sister became one. Haziq derived inspiration also from the doctors who served the people in his vicinity. He liked biology and became deeply interested in the functions of the brain.