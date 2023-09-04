SRK's ‘Jawan’ witnesses enormous bookings in Kashmir ahead of release

Srinagar, Sep 02: SRK fever has yet again gripped Kashmir as the valley’s lone multiplex cinema is witnessing enormous booking of tickets ahead of the release of ‘Jawan’.

Directed by Atlee, Sharukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is all set to release on Thursday across India. The movie also features south superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in cameo.

The advance booking of ‘Jawan’ opened on Friday morning and it seems that the fans are eager to witness the first show of this mega Bollywood movie.

A cursory look at the Inox app shows that multiplex will have housefull shows of the movie on Thursday and Friday.

Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the tickets for the following days are also selling like hotcakes as nearly 50 percent seats have been booked for Saturday and Sunday shows.

Vijay Dhar, owner of the INOX Cinema theatre said ‘Jawan’ is witnessing a ‘good’ response in Srinagar as advance bookings are coming in huge numbers.

“When the picture is good and people like it. So far, Thursday's show is houseful and we hope the tickets will be sold out till Sunday,” he said.