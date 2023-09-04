SRK's ‘Jawan’ witnesses enormous bookings in Kashmir ahead of release

Srinagar, Sep 02: SRK fever has yet again gripped Kashmir as the valley’s lone multiplex cinema is witnessing enormous booking of tickets ahead of the release of ‘Jawan’.
Directed by Atlee, Sharukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is all set to release on Thursday across India. The movie also features south superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in cameo.
The advance booking of ‘Jawan’ opened on Friday morning and it seems that the fans are eager to witness the first show of this mega Bollywood movie.
A cursory look at the Inox app shows that multiplex will have housefull shows of the movie on Thursday and Friday.
Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the tickets for the following days are also selling like hotcakes as nearly 50 percent seats have been booked for Saturday and Sunday shows.
Vijay Dhar, owner of the INOX Cinema theatre said ‘Jawan’ is witnessing a ‘good’ response in Srinagar as advance bookings are coming in huge numbers.
“When the picture is good and people like it. So far, Thursday's show is houseful and we hope the tickets will be sold out till Sunday,” he said.
Dhar said SRK is very much revered in the valley, which he said was evident with enormous response during the release of ‘Pathan’.
“SRK is a mega Bollywood star and Kashmiris love him. People belonging to all age groups book tickets to watch his movie. Pathan, last time was a big surprise as people queued up to watch the movie. Even ‘Oppenheimer’ was also successful for us as it recorded housefull shows for days together,” he said.
Post Pathan success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special reference to Jammu & Kashmir, where he said that the cinema halls are running housefull after a very long time.
“It was really a proud moment for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned people’s response to cinema in Kashmir. It is really a great feeling to see people visiting cinemas again,” he said.
The anticipation had reached a crescendo as fans were booking for the first show to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor in action.
"I've been a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan since my childhood. His movies have always been a source of joy and inspiration for me, Seeing him on the big screen is like a dream come true for me. I can't wait to watch 'Jawan.',” said Imran Ahmad Mir, a college student.
So far as many as 2.7 lakh tickets of Jawan movie have been sold across India. In many cities, ticket prices have soared as high as Rs 2,400.