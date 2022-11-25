SRMIST begins registration for B. Tech programme

Qualifying in SRMJEEE provides entry to all the campuses of SRMIST located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani and Trichy, SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. For further details one can visit www.srmist.edu.in. The admissions to B. Tech programme is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2023, which will be held through Remote Proctored Online Mode in 3 Phases during the months of April and June and July.