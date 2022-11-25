SRMIST begins registration for B. Tech programme

Srinagar, Nov 25: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), (formerly known as SRM University) started the online registration process for the B.Tech entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2023 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).
Qualifying in SRMJEEE provides entry to all the campuses of SRMIST located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani and Trichy, SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. For further details one can visit www.srmist.edu.in. The admissions to B. Tech programme is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2023, which will be held through Remote Proctored Online Mode in 3 Phases during the months of April and June and July.
Many top-notch companies from various domains consistently visit “our campus and absorb our students,” a statement said. “ Last year we had an enviable track record of 12362 Job Offers. SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships making it affordable and accessible to all. To apply and for more details, kindly visit www.srmist.edu.in,” it added.