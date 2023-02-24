SSB 13 Bn begins 7-day Bharat Darshan tour for youth

Srinagar, Feb 24: The 13 Bn SSB started a 7-day Bharat Darshan tour for youth from today.
In a statement it said, “13 Bn SSB since its deployment in J&K has organised large number of programmes and in series of orgnising such programmes, it has planned to organise Bharat Darshan Tour of 35 number of youth. This programme is scheduled for 7 days w.e.f. 24 February to 2 March. during which the 35 numbers of youth will get opportunity not only to see the monuments and places of historical and cultural importance but will also get opportunity of cultural exchange and meeting with DG SSB and other senior officers.”
“13 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal after having been transferred from Bihar being deployed along Indo-Nepal border to Jammu and Kashmir for internal security duties since in 2017 has only not only been performing internal security duties with the theme of “ Service Security and Brotherhood” but also in addition to this, carrying out social welfare oriented programmes like Medical Civic Action,Veterinary Civic Action, conducting skill development programme for youth and conducting Bharat Darshan Tours,” the statement added.
The flag off ceremony of Bharat Darshan Tour was organised at Unit campus of 13 Bn SSB Dignibal on 23 February during which Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar (Ex. MLA) Ganderbal was the chief guest.
During the flag off programme,Virender Singh Choudhary Dy Commandant delivered a welcome address in which the official gave a brief note on the tour programme.
Further, during the flag off ceremony of Bharat Darshan Tour of local youth Kamal Kant, Commandant, 13 Bn SSB stated that “we sponsored local youth of deprived villages i.e. Shuhama, Bakura, Dignibal and Warpoh. This tour will bring change in perception of youth and they will be able to obtain exposure of urban culture, enhance their knowledge and personal growth.”
Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar Ganderbal while addressing the participants and village representatives, officers and jawans of the unit appreciated the efforts of the government particularly 13 Bn SSB to conduct such progrmmes for the people of J&K.
During the programme Molvi MohdYousuf (DDCmember) and large number of people of Bakura, Dignibal, Warphow, Shuhama and surrounding villages along with Dr. Gourav Misra, Comdt (Med.), Simon Chilai, Asstt. Comdt. and Md Rafiq, Asstt. Comdt. along with the participants, youth were also present.
Finally, the programme was over with a vote of thanks presented by Md. Hasanain Dy. Comdt. of 13 Bn SSB. Md. Hasnain thanked each and everyone who were available during the flag off ceremony and thanked the chief guest Ishfaq Jabbar especially for sparing his time and assured everyone, that 13 Bn SSB to keep to serve the people with the theme of “Service, Security and Brotherhood” with participation of local people.