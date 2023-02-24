SSB 13 Bn begins 7-day Bharat Darshan tour for youth

In a statement it said, “13 Bn SSB since its deployment in J&K has organised large number of programmes and in series of orgnising such programmes, it has planned to organise Bharat Darshan Tour of 35 number of youth. This programme is scheduled for 7 days w.e.f. 24 February to 2 March. during which the 35 numbers of youth will get opportunity not only to see the monuments and places of historical and cultural importance but will also get opportunity of cultural exchange and meeting with DG SSB and other senior officers.”

“13 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal after having been transferred from Bihar being deployed along Indo-Nepal border to Jammu and Kashmir for internal security duties since in 2017 has only not only been performing internal security duties with the theme of “ Service Security and Brotherhood” but also in addition to this, carrying out social welfare oriented programmes like Medical Civic Action,Veterinary Civic Action, conducting skill development programme for youth and conducting Bharat Darshan Tours,” the statement added.