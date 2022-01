A statement of SSB said that it conducted a Medical Civic Action Programme at Primary Health Centre, Pantha Chowk that was carried out by Dr Firdosh Jamil, AC (MO), 10th Bn SSB, Dr Mahoor, (MO), Dr Shahjad and Dr Abida from Government Primary Health Centre, Pantha Chowk in presence of S D Sherkhane, Commandant 10th Bn, SSB.