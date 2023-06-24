SSB DG reviews security scenario

Director General who was received by senior officers of 10Bn SSB, held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the current situation in Kashmir Valley and checked "security/operation preparedness of the troops." The officer also reviewed the prevailing security scenario in general with senior officers of 10th Battalion SSB and gave necessary directions regarding various security related issues and asked the officers to be alert while performing their duty in Kashmir.

Rashmi Shukla interacted with the troops of 10Bn and got acquainted with their problems.