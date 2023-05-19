SSB organises awareness programme related to ‘World Environment Day’

The event was held under “World Environment Day” and on the theme of “Mass Mobilisation for Mission LIFE”.

The awareness programme was led by Jitendra Joshi, 2nd In Command SHQ (Spl-Ops) SSB, Jammu, and Sumit Nain, Dy Commandant 7 Bn where approx 50 people of the Gandhinagar locality, and 58 SSB personnel participated.