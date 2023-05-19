SSB organises awareness programme related to ‘World Environment Day’

Srinagar, May 19: The SHQ (Spl-Ops) SSB, Jammu and 7 Bn SSB Jammu jointly organised an awareness programme on the steps to conserve the environment.
The event was held under “World Environment Day” and on the theme of “Mass Mobilisation for Mission LIFE”.
The awareness programme was led by Jitendra Joshi, 2nd In Command SHQ (Spl-Ops) SSB, Jammu, and Sumit Nain, Dy Commandant 7 Bn where approx 50 people of the Gandhinagar locality, and 58 SSB personnel participated.
During the programme, the local citizens were asked to take necessary initiatives by preserving nature and live a healthy life. They were also asked to switch off the ignition of the vehicles during the red light signal to extend their contribution to saving the environment.
During the programme, K.B Jandial (retired I.A.S officer), Prem ( I.P.S retired IG J&K Police), and Satbir Gupta ( IPS retired DIG J&K Police) senior citizens of Green Belt Park also made the people aware about several environmental causes.