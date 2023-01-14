SSB organises cultural programme at Middle School Bakoora

Srinagar, Jan 14: The SSB has organised a cultural exchange programme at Middle School Bakoora here on the completion of 75 years of Independence.
In 2023, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” is being celebrated all across the country by organising various events viz. ‘Swachh Barat Abhiyan’ Awareness about ban on utilizing single use plastic, culture exchange programmes, band shows at prominent places, culinary activities to showcase the culinary practices of pairing states, quiz competition/debate competition/speech on the theme of national integration.
The event saw participation of personnel of 13 Bn, SSB and youth from Bakoora, Warphow, Dignibal and other surrounding villages. Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Bakoora, was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides, organizing cultural exchange programme, Medical Civic and Veterinary Civic Action programmes were also organised by the 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal.
Dr. Gaurav Misra, Comdt. (Medical) of 13 Bn, and Dr. Tanvi, Madical officer of PHC, Shuhama and Dr. Raja Aziz Ahmed, Veterinary Collage, Shuhama attended people and cattle from across Dignibal, Bakoora, Warphow and surrounding villages to diagnose their health. The activities were planned meticulously under the supervision of Kamal Kant, Commandant, 13 Bn SSB, Dignibal.
The programme started formally at 1100 Hrs. on 14/01/2023 with inauguration/ribbon cutting jointly undertkane by Kamal Kant, Commandant and Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch which was followed by opening address by Som Nath, Second-in-command, 13 Bn, SSB and subsequently followed by cultural programme.
During which Bhangra Dance presented by CT/GD Sarabjeet Singh and team and local Kashmiri dance was presented by Zeshan, Umar, Shahid, Tauseef, Danish and Shahid of Bakura village. Subsequently, Marathi dance and South Indian dance was presented by CT/GD Ramdas B. Waingaide and CT/GD K.Kadiresh respectively. Finally the cultural programme culminated with the presentation of the award and cash prizes of Rs. 2100/- to the local youths who presented cultural programme and the personnel of SSB were awarded with the commendation certificates.