SSB organises cultural programme at Middle School Bakoora

In 2023, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” is being celebrated all across the country by organising various events viz. ‘Swachh Barat Abhiyan’ Awareness about ban on utilizing single use plastic, culture exchange programmes, band shows at prominent places, culinary activities to showcase the culinary practices of pairing states, quiz competition/debate competition/speech on the theme of national integration.

The event saw participation of personnel of 13 Bn, SSB and youth from Bakoora, Warphow, Dignibal and other surrounding villages. Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Bakoora, was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides, organizing cultural exchange programme, Medical Civic and Veterinary Civic Action programmes were also organised by the 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal.