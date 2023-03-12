SSB Srinagar celebrates Raising Day

Thereafter, H B K Singh, DIG, SHQ (Spl Ops) SSB Srinagar,inaugurated the colourful cultural programme in which personnel of various states “presented their state’s drama/ songs by singing/dancing.”

Dr. O.B. Singh, DIG (Medical) was special guest of honour. In his concluded speech, Hemam Basanta Kumar Singh congratulated the force personnel posted at Kashmir Valley for their outstanding work and dedication towards their duties and urged them to continue their efforts to keep the region safe and secure. “The 11 th Raising Day of Sector Headquarters (Special Operation) Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar was a momentous occasion, and it is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Sashastra Seema Bal in maintaining peace and security in the region.”