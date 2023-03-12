SSB Srinagar celebrates Raising Day

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Sector Headquarters (Special Operation) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir celebrated its 11 th Raising Day.
The 11 th Raising Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement on Sunday here in the presence of Hemam Basanta Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters (Special Operation) Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar at SSB campus Rangreth “which was attended by all officers of SHQ(Spl Ops) Srinagar, Comdt/Offg. Comdts/ Adhoc Comdts of units deployed in the Valley and officials of SHQ (Spl Ops) Srinagar.”
An impressive Guard of Honour was presented to Hemam Basanta on his arrival at SSB Campus Rangreth. On this occasion, he stated that SSB was established as a Special Service Body under Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India in 1963, and later, it was renamed as the Special Service Bureau, with the responsibility of sensitizing people through the National Unity Program in India’s border areas. In 2001, it was transferred from the Cabinet Secretariat to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and it was given the responsibility of protecting 1751 kms. Indo-Nepal Border and 699 kms, Indo-Bhutan Border. Sector Headquarter (Special Operation) Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar has played an instrumental role in maintaining peace and order in the region. The force has shown tremendous courage and dedication in protecting the people of Kashmir and maintaining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As many as 15 “Officers/officials of SHQ(Spl Ops) Srinagar and its units were awarded with Commendation Certificate for their excellent work on this occasion.”
Thereafter, H B K Singh, DIG, SHQ (Spl Ops) SSB Srinagar,inaugurated the colourful cultural programme in which personnel of various states “presented their state’s drama/ songs by singing/dancing.”
Dr. O.B. Singh, DIG (Medical) was special guest of honour. In his concluded speech, Hemam Basanta Kumar Singh congratulated the force personnel posted at Kashmir Valley for their outstanding work and dedication towards their duties and urged them to continue their efforts to keep the region safe and secure. “The 11 th Raising Day of Sector Headquarters (Special Operation) Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar was a momentous occasion, and it is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Sashastra Seema Bal in maintaining peace and security in the region.”