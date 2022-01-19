SSB to hold separate CBTs for COVID positive job aspirants

Srinagar Jan 19: The J&K Services Selection Board on Wednesday said it will hold a one-time separate Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts of the COVID positive aspirants scheduled to appear in the exam from January 21-24 in view of a steep spike in cases.
Confirming the development, a board spokesperson said in a statement that the special opportunity in the interest of fairplay and equity will be subject to production of documentary evidence.
"Keeping in view prevailing COVID situation, JKSSB in the interest of fairplay and equity has decided to provide another opportunity to COVID positive candidates scheduled to appear in CBT on 20th, 21st & 24th January subsequently, subject to production of documentary evidence, " the handout read.
"The documentary evidence shall be cross verified from concerned Health authorities, " it added.
The board has scheduled the CBT for the posts including Junior Assistant, Cashier and Store Attendant on January 20, 21 and 24. Many aspirants demanded the exams be postponed due to the prevailing COVID spike, a demand turned down by the JKSSB, which said it will conduct the exams while following all the precautionary measures to contain the disease spread.