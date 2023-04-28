SSG road closed after snowfall, traffic movement disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid rains

Srinagar, April 28: Authorities have closed Srinagar-Kargil highway due to fresh snowfall while vehicular movement has been badly affected due to breakdown of a big trailer truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Dalwas, officials said today.
An official said that “up HMVs tail has been delayed due to the breakdown of a big trailer at Dalwas.”. He advised commuters to cooperate with the traffic officials manning the highway.
On Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gomri (SSG) road, which connects Ladakh with Kashmir valley, he said that the route has been closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall. Pertinently, the road was partially opened for traffic on Thursday after remaining closed for 11 days due to snow avalanches at Zojila Pass.
The closure has affected traffic in the area, with commuters advised to find alternative routes. Authorities are working hard to clear the snow and reopen the road as soon as possible, but the process is expected to take some time.
Meanwhile, the Mughal road continues to remain closed for traffic. The road, which connects Kashmir valley with Rajouri and Poonch regions, remains shut in winters due to heavy snowfall. The road is expected to open for traffic soon as authorities are clearing the snow from the historic road.
Authorities are urging people to exercise caution and avoid traveling on closed roads until they are reopened. The weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, but until then, people are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe, said an official.
The Met department has predicted widespread rains in Kashmir valley today and at isolated places of Jammu.