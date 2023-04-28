SSG road closed after snowfall, traffic movement disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid rains

The closure has affected traffic in the area, with commuters advised to find alternative routes. Authorities are working hard to clear the snow and reopen the road as soon as possible, but the process is expected to take some time.

Meanwhile, the Mughal road continues to remain closed for traffic. The road, which connects Kashmir valley with Rajouri and Poonch regions, remains shut in winters due to heavy snowfall. The road is expected to open for traffic soon as authorities are clearing the snow from the historic road.

Authorities are urging people to exercise caution and avoid traveling on closed roads until they are reopened. The weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, but until then, people are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe, said an official.

The Met department has predicted widespread rains in Kashmir valley today and at isolated places of Jammu.