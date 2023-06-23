SSM College holds event related to Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 22: The 9th International Yoga Day 2023 with the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’’ effectively encapsulating the collective aspiration for “One Earth, One Family, and One Future’’ was observed at SSM College of Engineering.
The event was held at the Open Air Auditorium of the Campus.
Syed Faheem Bihaqi SDM Pattan graced the occasion as Chief Guest. “The event provides an opportunity for the college students, faculty members and other staff members to come together, promote physical and mental well-being, and embrace the practice of yoga,” a statement read.
On the occasion students performed some basic yoga exercises under the supervision of expert instructors from the Department of AYUSH Government of India.
Speaking on the closing ceremony of the event, Syed Faheem Bihaqi stressed upon students to pay full attention towards maintenance of physical health “leading to sound mental health, so important for the students pursuing their educational goals.” He also spoke about the menace of drug addiction and the need to curb it in order to ensure a healthy and peaceful society.
Dilafrose Qazi, Vice-Chairperson of the college said that the Institution is always in the forefront to welcome all Central Government programmes aimed at betterment of the society.