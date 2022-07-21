SSM college holds workshop on leadership improvement

Srinagar: A three day workshop was organised by the Business School in collaboration with Manford (Management foundation for organisational research and development) and HELP foundation on transformational leadership.

The workshop was held from 19 to 21July and was headed by Anand David, a behavioural scientist, for conducting breakthrough workshops (BTW). The series was focused on transformational leadership. It aimed to equip participants with the ability to provide direction, vision, openness and trust.

The focus of the programme was achievement motivation and transformational leadership.

The workshop was facilitated by Jooi Nikharge, Co-trainer Manford, Arfa Kamal, Aftab Ahmed and Nisar Paul (Coordinators HELP Foundation).