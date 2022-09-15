Kashmir

SSM college of engineering celebrates engineers' day

GK Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Sep 15 :  Engineers Day was celebrated by  SSM College of Engineering in novel way in which the students of the institute shared their innovative ideas and projects which was followed by a brain storming session. Prototypes developed by the students were exhibited before the audience and a critical analysis was made on these prototypes.

A tribute was paid to the great Engineer and National builder  Sir Mokshagundam  Visvesvaraya  whose birthday is commemorated as Engineers Day throughout the nation.

