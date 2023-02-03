SSM College students clear JKAS exam

Srinagar, Feb 3: Two students from SSM College qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) competitive exam with a good rank and added their names to the list of top alumni of the College.
The civil service aspirants and qualifiers have attributed this inspiration to the frequent interactions with IAS, JKAS officers who visit the college as chief guests, and for seminars and career counselling.
Darafshaan Aiman Shakeel, who completed her Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering in 2017 from SSM College has secured rank 42 in the JKPSC Civil Services examination.
In a conversation, she said, “ I am immensely grateful to the Institute and the Civil Engineering Department professors for their support, motivation and encouragement. Their appreciation has motivated me to keep my ambition high.” Aaqib Javaid Mufti, who completed his Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering in 2017 from SSM College of Engineering worked as a Senior Accountant Protection Specialist in American Express before qualifying for JKAS.
“I have been fortunate to be an alumnus of the prestigious College of the Valley. I pursued my Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from SSM College of Engineering, which was almost like a training ground for me. I am thankful to my peers for everything I learned there.”