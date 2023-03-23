SSP Awantipora chairs security review meeting

Srinagar, March 23: SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar chaired a review meeting with SDPOs, DySP DAR, SHOs and In-charge PPs of Police District Awantipora on Thursday, officials said.
During the meeting, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the district, said an official. “Various aspects of policing including investigation of cases, crime disposal, disposal of NDPS, UAPA cases and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.”
While interacting with the officers, SSP Awantipora reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter insurgency and security grid of their respective areas. “Besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities, the SSP stressed on making the strategies and plans to fight crime in more effective manner,” said the official. He directed for effective PRI's safety and management.
The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against menace of drug abuse and work with dedication to prevent social crimes.
The SSP emphasized upon the participating officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation criminal cases. All officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to ensure timely redressal of their grievances, he added.