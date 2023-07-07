SSP Baramulla chairs crime, security review meeting

The officers were urged to work towards prevention of social crimes and cybercrimes, besides to take necessary measures to combat drug abuse and trafficking. The participating officers provided an overview of the security scenario in their respective areas and briefed SSP Baramulla on the security measures being taken to counter any potential threats.

While interacting with the officers, SSP Baramulla reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter insurgency and security grid of their respective areas, besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities and also to keep proper surveillance on areas of concern.