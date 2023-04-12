SSP Baramulla distributes sports kits

Srinagar, Apr 12: SSP BaramullaAmod Ashok Nagpure visited BaitulFalahYateemKhanaSinghporaPattan and interacted with orphans and distributed clothes and sports kits under Civic Action Programme.
ASP Baramulla R K Parihar, SDPO Pattan, DySP DAR Baramulla, DySP Ops Pattan, IC DDC Baramulla and Chairman BaitulFalahYateemKhanaSinghporaDrFidaQayoom were also present on the occasion.
During the interaction, SSP Baramulla stressed to the students to take their studies seriously for a better and successful future. He also impressed upon the students that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, and physical as well as mental health.
He also said that students should make optimum use of time and channel their energy in the right direction.
Moreover, SSP Baramulla distributed clothes and sports kits among the orphans of YateemKhana under the aegis of the “Civic Action Programme”.