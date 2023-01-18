SSP Baramulla holds public interaction in Uri

Baramulla, Jan 18: After assuming charge, SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure hosted first public interaction in border town Uri on Wednesday which was attended by various stakeholders of Uri sector.
A warm welcome was given to SSP Baramulla by the public of Uri, Boniyar and Bijhama. The public interaction was also attended by SDPO Uri, ShokatAli, SHO PS Uri Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad, SHO PS BoniyarInsprAmardeep Parihar, SHO PS Bijhama Inspector Mudasir Nazir and staff of sub division Uri. Public from all corners of Uri, Boniyar, Bijhama including respectable citizens, social, sports, cultural activists, Moulvis and Imams, traders and transporters attended the public interaction.
On the occasion, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. While speaking on the occasion, it was reiterated that policing at grassroots level in the district would be revamped to enhance proficiency of the cops and to develop confidence among the people.
Chairing officer while speaking on the occasion, said that public Interaction is a bridge between Police and public and also to hear and redress the grievances of common masses and further added that community policing is mandatory to boost public confidence which would help in fighting against crime and social evils. During the speech SSP Baramulla assured resolution of problems on traffic violations like speedy and rash driving, holistic tackling of drugs problems.
Referring to the criminal activities in the area, it was stressed upon the officers and general public to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and eradicate other social evils from the society and to take a pledge to serve the society with missionary spirit and maintain the dignity of force.
The participants were stressed to co-operate with Baramulla Police in maintaining Law and order in the area and identifying anti national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.
The event was concluded with the vote of thanks from both sides.
Meanwhile, SSP Baramulla also visited PS Sheeri, Boniyar, Uri and PP Uroosa and interacted with jawans.