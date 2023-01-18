SSP Baramulla holds public interaction in Uri

A warm welcome was given to SSP Baramulla by the public of Uri, Boniyar and Bijhama. The public interaction was also attended by SDPO Uri, ShokatAli, SHO PS Uri Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad, SHO PS BoniyarInsprAmardeep Parihar, SHO PS Bijhama Inspector Mudasir Nazir and staff of sub division Uri. Public from all corners of Uri, Boniyar, Bijhama including respectable citizens, social, sports, cultural activists, Moulvis and Imams, traders and transporters attended the public interaction.

On the occasion, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. While speaking on the occasion, it was reiterated that policing at grassroots level in the district would be revamped to enhance proficiency of the cops and to develop confidence among the people.