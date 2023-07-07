SSP Baramulla reviews security situation

Srinagar, July 07: SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure chaired a crime and security review meeting to discuss and address various challenges related to policing and security in the region at District Police Lines Baramulla.

During the meeting, the officers discussed a range of important issues including anti-terrorist operations, disposal of pending UAPA/NDPS cases, security of vulnerable persons & generation of humint & techint. The officers were urged to work towards prevention of social crimes and cybercrimes, besides to take necessary measures to combat drug abuse and trafficking, a police statement said.

The participating officers provided an overview of the security scenario in their respective areas and briefed SSP Baramulla on the security measures being taken to counter any potential threats.