SSP Budgam chairs joint security review meeting

According to a statement, the meeting was attended by additional SP BudgamGowhar Ahmad, Deputy SP Headquarters Budgam, all SDPOs of district, officers of intelligence and security, besides, other senior officers were also part of the meeting.

SSP Budgam appreciated the efforts of Police and intelligence agencies for maintaining stability in the district and emphasised upon them to maintain synergy and better coordination with one another at ground level to maintain the peaceful environment and security in the district. He urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of their respective areas of responsibility for ensuring peace and stability besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities.

SSP once again reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He directed officers to remain extra alert and to put forth all efforts to safeguard all sections of the society.

Officers present in the meeting briefed the SSP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and ensuring security of the people in the district