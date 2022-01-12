SSP Budgam chairs security review meet

Srinagar, Jan 12: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Tahir Saleem Wednesday chaired security and COVID reviewed meeting at Police Headquarters, Budgam.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that interacting with the officers, Saleem appreciated the participating officers for their commitment towards duties and contribution in the maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful operations with no collateral damage.
He emphasised upon them that efforts and coordination with other forces working on the ground should continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district.