SSP Budgam chairs security review meeting

On the occasion, SSP Budgam was briefed by the participating officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges. SSP Budgam was also briefed about the security measures/preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day celebrations besides measures taken in view of sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and implementation of CAB.

While interacting with the officers, SSP Budgam, as per the handout, appreciated the participating officers for their "commitment towards duties and contribution in maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-terror operations with no collateral damage". He emphasized upon them that efforts and coordination with other forces working on ground should continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district. He briefed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements in connection with 26th January for ensuring peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day event. He further directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.