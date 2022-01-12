SSP Budgam chairs security review meeting

Srinagar Jan 12: Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam Tahir Saleem on Wednesday chaired a security-cum-COVID Appropriate Behavior review meeting in Conference Hall of District Police Headquarters Budgam.
As per an official handout, the meeting was attended by all SDPOs, SHOs and Chowki Officers of district Budgam. Besides, ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad, DySP Headquarters Budgam, DySP Ops Budgam, DySP Ops Chadoora and DySP DAR DPL Budgam were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, SSP Budgam was briefed by the participating officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges. SSP Budgam was also briefed about the security measures/preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day celebrations besides measures taken in view of sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and implementation of CAB.
While interacting with the officers, SSP Budgam, as per the handout, appreciated the participating officers for their "commitment towards duties and contribution in maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-terror operations with no collateral damage". He emphasized upon them that efforts and coordination with other forces working on ground should continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district. He briefed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements in connection with 26th January for ensuring peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day event. He further directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.
SSP Budgam also emphasised upon ensuring the eligible police personnel be provided with COVID-19 booster dose in view of surge in cases. He also advised that the existing infrastructure for COVID-19 mitigation including isolation wards be activated to meet any eventuality. SSP Budgam also stressed that the masses be sensitized about adhering to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). He also directed the officers to build up strong police-public relationship at all levels. He further directed that "persons involved in disturbing the prevailing peaceful atmosphere should be dealt with strictly under law".