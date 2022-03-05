SSP Budgam receives Wushu gold medalist Sadia Tariq at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar March 5: SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem on Saturday accorded a warm reception to Gold medallist Sadia Tariq at Srinagar International Airport on her return from Russia.
A bouquet was presented by SSP Budgam to Sadia on her arrival.
SSP Budgam while receiving her praised her achievements and said that sports plays an important role in the personality development. He also stated that Sadia has become a role model for many young budding talented children of J&K and wished her good luck for all her future endeavours.
It is pertinent to mention that Sadia won Gold Medal in the recently held All Star Wushu Championship-2022 in Moscow Russia. He has also won a gold medal two times before in the junior national wushu championship.