SSP Ganderbal flags off students for Bharat Darshan tour

Ganderbal: As a part of civic action programme of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a group of students of district Ganderbal were flagged off for week long Bharat Darshan Tour-2022 on Monday.
The group of students was flagged off by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar in presence of ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya and other officials from District headquarters Ganderbal.
The tour is organised by J&K Police and all boarding and lodging facilities are being provided to touring youth by the J&K Police.
SSP Ganderbal while interacting with the touring students, who belong to different parts of Ganderbal district, said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth to understand the togetherness of India inspite of immense diversity and advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and marvels of the country.