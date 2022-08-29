SSP Ganderbal flags off students for Bharat Darshan tour

Ganderbal: As a part of civic action programme of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a group of students of district Ganderbal were flagged off for week long Bharat Darshan Tour-2022 on Monday.

The group of students was flagged off by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar in presence of ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya and other officials from District headquarters Ganderbal.

The tour is organised by J&K Police and all boarding and lodging facilities are being provided to touring youth by the J&K Police.