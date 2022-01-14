SSP Ganderbal holds interaction with DDC members

Srinagar, Jan 14: Police facilitated an interaction meeting with DDC members at DPO Ganderbal. The main focus of the interaction was about the security related protocols, a police spokesman said.
On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar said that the inception of DDC as a democratic institution has paved the way for grass root democracy and DDC members are the torch bearers of the same. He also added that Police is committed to provide safety and security to all the members so that they will be able to execute their duties without any fear on ground.
DDC members while appreciating the efforts of Police said that Police have been facilitating the members in bringing the participative democracy at grass root level and the role of Police is imperative in increasing the women's participation in governance as police is watchdog for crime against women.