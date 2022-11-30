SSP Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, others receive commendation certificates from DG Fire Service

The DGP has thanked the Director General Fire Services, CD & HG Taj Hassan, for selecting 6 officers/officials of the UT of J&K for the Bronze Disc & Commendation Certificate.

The officers and jawans of J&K who have been awarded are SSP Haseeb-ur- Rehman, Commandant SDRF, SSP Nisha Nathyal, Commandant SDRF, SgCt SDRF, Feroz Gulzar Wani, SgCt SDRF, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, SgCt SDRF, Mohmad Abass Wani, and SgCt SDRF, Mohammad Bakir Ali.