SSP Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, others receive commendation certificates from DG Fire Service

Jammu, Nov 30: On the occasion of 60th Annual Day of Civil Defence and Home Guards the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards, New Delhi, announced the DG Disc and commendation certificate in favour of officers of different organizations of different States and UTs. Six officers of Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded Bronze Disc and Commendation Certificates.
The Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the officers . In his message, the DGP has said that it is a proud moment for the J&K Home Guards & Civil Defence and also for J&K Police. He has also congratulated Commandant General HG & CD, J&K. He has hoped that the awards will boost the morale of the officers & officials and will also serve as inspiration for the others to follow.
The DGP has thanked the Director General Fire Services, CD & HG Taj Hassan, for selecting 6 officers/officials of the UT of J&K for the Bronze Disc & Commendation Certificate.
The officers and jawans of J&K who have been awarded are SSP Haseeb-ur- Rehman, Commandant SDRF, SSP Nisha Nathyal, Commandant SDRF, SgCt SDRF, Feroz Gulzar Wani, SgCt SDRF, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, SgCt SDRF, Mohmad Abass Wani, and SgCt SDRF, Mohammad Bakir Ali.