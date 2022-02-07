SSP Kulgam chairs PCPG meeting at Town Hall Qazigund

Srinagar, Feb 7: SSP Kulgam G V Sundeep Chakravarthy Monday chaired the Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting held at Town Hall, Qazigund.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the meeting the participants raised various grievances related to Police and other civil departments.
It said that the chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.