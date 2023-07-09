SSP Pulwama holds crime, security review meeting

The meeting was attended by AdlSP Pulwama, DySP Hqrs Pulwama, DySP PCs, SHOs, IC SOGs, and Incharge PPs of District Pulwama, emphasising the collective commitment to enhancing security and maintaining law and order within the district.

During the meeting, SSP Pulwama urged the participants to expedite anti-terrorist operations and prioritize the prompt disposal of pending UAPA cases. The security of vulnerable individuals and other crucial aspects of policing such as verifications, disposal of NDPS cases, inquest proceedings and other pertinent issues related to accountable policing, were extensively discussed.