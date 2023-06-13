St Soldier Group of Institutions announces scholarships of Rs 2 crore

Srinagar, June 13: Now every deserving student of Jammu and Kashmir can get higher education as St. Soldier Group of Institutions after it announced scholarships of Rs 2 crore here today.
It said that there is no fee from "SC/ST students." The north India's leading education provider Group St. Soldier Group of Institutions, Jalandhar today announced in a press conference in Srinagar that they will offer Master Raj Kanwar Chopra Scholarships worth Rs 2 crore for deserving students.
According to Prof. Manhar Arora, Managing Director St. Soldier Group of Institutions," looking at the intelligence and willingness to acquire higher education by the students of Jammu and Kashmir, St. Soldier Group of Institutions has decided to offer Master Raj Kanwar Scholarships."
While mentioning the criteria Prof. Manhar Arora said "we will offer scholarships flat from 25% to 100% to all those students who would secure marks between 65% and 100% in their qualifying exams, for the courses like B.Tech, B.Architecture, MBA, MCA, BBA,BCA, Polytechnic Diploma, BSc. Media, Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Para Medical Courses and BSc. in Hotel Management. "
In addition to this Prof. Arora said that St. Soldier Group of Institutions will offer free education to SC/ST students. "They can join any program in St. Soldier Group of Institutions and they do not have to pay any tuition fee. "
Prof. Arora said that last year more than 400 students from Jammu and Kashmir got financial benefits from St. Soldier Group of Institutions scholarships. At present more than 42000 students are acquiring education in 55 institutions of St. Soldier Group of Institution. "This figure makes this group one of the leading educational groups in North India."