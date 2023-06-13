St Soldier Group of Institutions announces scholarships of Rs 2 crore

It said that there is no fee from "SC/ST students." The north India's leading education provider Group St. Soldier Group of Institutions, Jalandhar today announced in a press conference in Srinagar that they will offer Master Raj Kanwar Chopra Scholarships worth Rs 2 crore for deserving students.

According to Prof. Manhar Arora, Managing Director St. Soldier Group of Institutions," looking at the intelligence and willingness to acquire higher education by the students of Jammu and Kashmir, St. Soldier Group of Institutions has decided to offer Master Raj Kanwar Scholarships."