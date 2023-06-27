Staff shortage hits patient care at health centre in Trehgam

The residents said that they were really suffering due to the shortage of doctors here. They said that of seven sanctioned posts of doctors only three were in place, while as four have been lying vacant since many years at Health & Wellness Centre Trehgam thus affecting its smooth functioning.

The residents said that only one doctor remains present in OPD during day time which does not suffice the need of patients. They said that with shortage of doctors patient care is badly hit here.