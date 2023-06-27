Staff shortage hits patient care at health centre in Trehgam

Kupwara, June 27: Established in 1856 during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh, the health centre located at Trehgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has never lived up to the expectations of people with regard to better health care facilities, said people of the area Saturday.
The residents said that they were really suffering due to the shortage of doctors here. They said that of seven sanctioned posts of doctors only three were in place, while as four have been lying vacant since many years at Health & Wellness Centre Trehgam thus affecting its smooth functioning.
The residents said that only one doctor remains present in OPD during day time which does not suffice the need of patients. They said that with shortage of doctors patient care is badly hit here.
“Due to shortage of doctors people are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or take private consultation,” Irfan Malik a local journalist told Greater Kashmir.
“We have taken up the issue of staff shortage with concerned authorities numerous times but every time we return back with false promises,” he added.
Trehgam Traders Federation President Ghulam Mohammad Shah said that as Trehgam happens to be the centre for over hundred villages, Maharaja Pratap Singh had rightly set up the health centre here but after the passage of over 150 years, it has not been upgraded to Sub District level.
He said that during a public outreach programme at Dak Bangalow Kupwara, the then Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had promised us to upgrade the hospital but nothing was done in this regard.
The residents have now appealed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to take necessary steps for the up gradation of hospital so that the hardships being faced by people may end.