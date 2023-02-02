State land retrieved from kin of NC leader Peerzada G. A. Shah in Qazigund

Officials said that the land, measuring 1 kanal and 18 marlas, is registered as Kahcharai in Estate Kurigam of Tehsil Qazigund. They said that the land was encroached by a kin of senior NC leader and Ex Minister Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.

The said piece of land, valuing more than Rs 1 crore, had been illegally encroached upon and is one of the many such patches of land retrieved from clutches of influential land grabbers.