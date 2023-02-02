State land retrieved from kin of NC leader Peerzada G. A. Shah in Qazigund

Anantnag, Feb 02: Continuing the anti encroachment drive against influential encroachers, revenue officials of Tehsil Qazigund today retrieved encroached land from kin of former forest minister and senior NC leader, Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.
Officials said that the land, measuring 1 kanal and 18 marlas, is registered as Kahcharai in Estate Kurigam of Tehsil Qazigund. They said that the land was encroached by a kin of senior NC leader and Ex Minister Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.
The said piece of land, valuing more than Rs 1 crore, had been illegally encroached upon and is one of the many such patches of land retrieved from clutches of influential land grabbers.