State Taxes Department to strongly deal with tax evasion frauds

Srinagar, Sep 23: The State Taxes Department will strongly deal with fraud cases of tax evasion.
This was stated by Commissioner State Taxes Department, J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh, during an outreach program held to raise awareness about GST among various stakeholders.
An awareness campaign was held at Baramulla District Headquarters to highlight the GST-related issues for various stakeholders. Dozens of entrepreneurs, representatives from traders, commerce and industry, contractor associations, and tax practitioners attended the program. The program had besides Commissioner State Taxes Department, Rashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of SGST, Deputy Commissioner CGST, and State Tax Officers in attendance.