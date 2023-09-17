Status of RDD sector works reviewed

Kulgam, Sep 17: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today chaired a meeting to review the implementation status and progress achieved under the Rural Development sector schemes in the district.
During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) briefed the chair about the status of works of RDD across all blocks.
He informed that under MG-NREGA, wage distribution to the tune of Rs. 24 crore has been accomplished.
The ADDC instructed the concerned for regular review of works undertaken by BDOs so as to keep a check on the pace of progress, and necessary directions may be given to expedite the work completion.
While reviewing the scheme wise works taken up by RDD, the ADDC laid thrust on early completion of already tendered works to achieve set targets within given timelines.
He was also instructed to utilize the working season properly and expedite the pace of work especially in snowbound areas.
The meeting was attended by ACD Mohammad Imran, BDOs and other officers.