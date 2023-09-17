Status of RDD sector works reviewed

During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) briefed the chair about the status of works of RDD across all blocks.

He informed that under MG-NREGA, wage distribution to the tune of Rs. 24 crore has been accomplished.

The ADDC instructed the concerned for regular review of works undertaken by BDOs so as to keep a check on the pace of progress, and necessary directions may be given to expedite the work completion.