Status of service matters of PM package, Jammu based employees reviewed

Srinagar, June 18 : Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday convened a meeting of officers to review the status of service related matters of PM Package and Jammu based employees and action taken to transfer those employees to secure areas.
Besides, he also reviewed couple transfer issues and drafting of seniority lists of PM Package employees by respective departments.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division; Commissioner, SMC and HODs of different departments.
While reviewing the department wise number of PM Package and Jammu Based employees, Div Com directed HoDs of departments to contact each and every employee to ascertain their choice of safer place where an employee wants to be transferred.
He said the transfers shall be made only within the division and place of new posting should be within municipal limits or within three kilometers of municipal cities. He further directed to make couple transfers according to their convenience.
Besides, Div Com emphasised compilation of all the data related to the service matter including the number of candidates who had not joined the services or who got another new jobs.
Meanwhile, Div Com also reviewed the construction progress of Transit Room Tenements (TRT) at different locations in all districts of Kashmir Division.
He stresses on R&B and JKPCC officers to expedite the work to complete projects on time. He impressed on Deputy Commissioners to identify land for construction of TRTs at single place instead of scattered plots wherever the land identification is still pending.