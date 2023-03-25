Steep price rise of essentials hits Ramadan fervour: Dr Kamal

Srinagar, Mar 25: National Conference Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that the abject failure of the government in ensuring hassle free utility services has dampened the Ramadan spirit of the people.
In a statement, Kamal, said, “Unfortunately, the administration has left the people to fend for themselves. It was expected of the administration to rise up to the demands of the people by ensuring them all basic and effective amenities. But the administration seems to have no compassion for the people who continue to hanker for basic and effective amenities,” he said.
NC leader added that implementation of NFSA had adversely affected lakhs of APL and BPL consumers in the state. “Curtailment of the ration has further burdened the poor. The ambiguous categorization of consumer enrolment undertaken by the governments since 2015 has made it difficult for the people to have two decent square meals a day,"he said.
Kamal said that during the holy month of Ramadan, there is an exponential increase in the demands of people especially for sugar. “It was expected of the incumbent governor administration to rise up to the occasion and increase the quota of ration especially sugar during the month of Ramadan, but to our dismay, nothing was done in that direction as well.”