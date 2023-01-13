Stock position of essentials reviewed at Ganderbal

He also passed several instructions to the concerned for ensuring all households have LPG connections and appropriate exercise shall be carried at Tehsil level to find out the requirements of Kerosene oil for illumination and cooking purposes only by the households in the district.

Tehsil Supply Officers of FCS&CA Department were directed to initiate an appropriate exercise/drive at their respective circle levels in collaboration with Revenue authorities and LPG associates to find out the households of the District who are without LPG connections, if any, so that the LPG be made available to such households as the Government of J&K is contemplating to declare the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as “Kerosene free” i.e no PDS Kerosene allocation by 31st of March-2023 owing to optimum penetration of LPG and almost complete electrification of all the villages of J&K.