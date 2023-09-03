Stolen property recovered in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 2: Police in Baramulla solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.
On 10 August, Police Station Pattan received a written complaint from one person namely Gulshan Ahmad Parray resident of Yall Pattan stating therein that on 8 August his scooty bearing registration number JK05L-7626 was stolen by some unknown burglars near the front gate of his house.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 262/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, some suspects were called for questioning besides, with the help of technical and human resources, investigating team zeroed in on one suspect identified as Amir Ahmad Wani resident of Domvwani Kegam Shopian. During questioning, officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime and accordingly he got arrested. Stolen scooty was also recovered from the house of the arrested accused person.
“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking,solving the case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities,” police said.