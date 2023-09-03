Stolen property recovered in Baramulla

On 10 August, Police Station Pattan received a written complaint from one person namely Gulshan Ahmad Parray resident of Yall Pattan stating therein that on 8 August his scooty bearing registration number JK05L-7626 was stolen by some unknown burglars near the front gate of his house.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 262/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated.