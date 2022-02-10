Stolen property recovered in Rajouri, accused arrested

Rajouri, Feb 10: Working out a case of theft, Police in Rajouri arrested the accused and recovered stolen property from their possession.
Addressing a news conference here, Additional SP Nowshera Amit Verma said that on December 21 night, a theft was reported from Teryath market in which 13 shops were broken.
Following this FIR No 150/2021 under Section 457/380 was registered at Police Station Dharamsal and many suspects were rounded up. During questioning, suspects Sarfraz Ahmad of Grath Kalakote, Muhammad Faiz son of Grath Kalakote, and Muhammad Salem of Saranoo,.
Rajouri confessed of their involvement in committing the theft at Teryath market.