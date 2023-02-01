Stone crushers on State, Kahcharai lands face axe

Anantnag Feb 1: District Administration Anantnag today conducted massive anti-encroachment operations against various stone crushers operating from State / Kahcharai lands.
This comes in the wake of widespread anti-encroachment operations in district in which encroachment of several influential people have been removed.
A senior officer said that several commercial establishments had been identified which were operating from encroached lands and raking in profits at the cost of resources of common people. He appealed to all such people to voluntarily stop operations and surrender the lands to the Government failing which similar legal action will follow.
Officials said encroachment by five stone crusher units at Nipora Anantnag was retrieved by Tehsildar Anantnag. Sharing details, the officials confirmed that five crusher units, out of which three were completely operating from State land were put to notice a few days ago and today demolition drives were held as they failed to pay heed to the Government notices. A total of 50 kanals of land was retrieved which it is in place to mention lies at a short distance from NH44 and is valued in excess of Rs 20 crores. Teams from District Mineral Office were also present and the operation of crushers has been seized.
The officials said that the crushers have been given a week’s time to remove the machinery from the spot failing which the machinery will also be seized.
Demolition drives were also done in Panzath, Qazigund where another stone crusher was operating on state land. A total of 14 kanals of land were retrieved by revenue team from Tehsil Qazigund. It is in place to mention that in wide spread ant- encroachment drives held in the district, more than 2700 kanals of State / Kahcharie land was retrieved in a single day.