Stop genocidal aggression in Gaza : CPI(M), CPI

They added that India’s abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped .This negates India’s longstanding support to the Palestinian cause, the two leaders said.

“As the United Nations General Assembly adopted this resolution, Israel has stepped up its genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza strip. It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians. Respecting the overwhelming mandate of the UN General Assembly there must be an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations must reenergize itself to implement the mandate of the Security Council for a 2-State solution with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of State of Palestine,” Yechury and Raja said.