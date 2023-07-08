Stranded Yatris being provided all assistance: Government officials

“The pilgrims who are stranded at different locations are being provided each facility,” J&K Government officials said here adding that besides medical aid other basic amenities are being provided to pilgrims.

Army here said that over 3600 pilgrims are utilising the tentage facility setup at different locations on both the routes. The Army is providing the stranded pilgrims with warm clothing, hot meals and heating arrangements. Temperature has also dropped significantly on the twin routes.