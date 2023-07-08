Stranded Yatris being provided all assistance: Government officials

Srinagar, July 8: The Amarnath pilgrims who are stranded at various locations following incessant rains are being provided assistance by Jammu and Kashmir government, army and other security agencies.
“The pilgrims who are stranded at different locations are being provided each facility,” J&K Government officials said here adding that besides medical aid other basic amenities are being provided to pilgrims.
Army here said that over 3600 pilgrims are utilising the tentage facility setup at different locations on both the routes. The Army is providing the stranded pilgrims with warm clothing, hot meals and heating arrangements. Temperature has also dropped significantly on the twin routes.
“#AmarnathYatra2023 #ChinarCorps providing full assistance interms of shelter, warm clothing, hot meals, heating arrangements and #Medical aid to #yatris stranded enroute due to the temporary suspension of #Yatra2023 caused by heavy rains and inclement weather. #Indian Army working in close coordination with @ShriSasb, @ndmaindia, @NDRFHQ, @JmuKmrPolice & all other agencies to provide timely assistance to #pilgrims to ensure #Safety.It is assured that all #Yatris are safe and in good #Health and spirit,” Chinar Corps said here in a tweet on Saturday.
In another tweet, Army said” Indian Army & all agencies assure the pilgrims safe & secure yatra. “#ChinarCorps For #AmarnathYatra 2023 #Chinar Warriors are continuously providing assistance to #pilgrims of #Yatra2023. Over 3600 pilgrims are utilising the tentage facility setup at different locations on both the routes.#IndianArmy & all agencies assure the pilgrims safe & secure #yatra#Kashmirr ADGPI - Indian ArmyNorthern Command - Indian Army Office of LG, J&K.”
The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been suspended for a second consecutive day today due to heavy rainfall, leaving scores of devotees stranded at Baltal amidst challenging weather conditions. Approximately 1,500 pilgrims are reported to be marooned in the Panchatarni area.
The yatra was halted on both primary routes, Pahalgam and Baltal, as a safety measure. With the persistent downpour, pilgrims have taken shelter at the Baltal and Nunwan base camps. Despite the weather-related challenges, over 80,000 pilgrims have managed to reach the revered shrine thus far.
The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to ensure the safety of all stranded devotees.
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police’s Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) personnel rescue an Amarnath Yatra pilgrim after snow fall at the MG Top in Pahalgam, on July 8, 2023.