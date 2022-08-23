Stray dogs maul elderly man to death in Karnah

Kupwara: An elderly man was mauled to death and another critically injured by stray dogs in border town of
Karnah of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An official said that stray dogs attacked an old man in Donari village of Karnah this evening during which he received serious injuries.
"A passersby tried to save him from attack but he too received serious injuries during the incident," he added.
The duo was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital where doctors declared 75 year old Noor Din dead while as Dullah Kholi was undergoing treatment when last reports came in.