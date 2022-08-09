Stray dogs on prowl at Burzahama

Srinagar, Aug 9: Residents of Burzahama area of Hazratbal have expressed concern over growing dog population in the area.
A delegation from Burzahama said that over the past few years, population of dogs has grown manifold posing threat to locals.
“Locals are living under fear of dogs. Elderly people and children are unable to venture out due to presence of dogs. We have time and again asked authorities to look into the issue but to no avail,” said Mudasir Ahmed, a local.
The locals said that adjacent to Burzahama like Gousia Colony, Ibrahim Colony, Shah Hamzah Colony and Bilal Colony are facing problem of stray dogs. They said that the failure of authorities to sterilise dog population was causing inconvenience to people.
The residents of the area appealed concerned authorities to look into the issue.